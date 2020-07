Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for your Sunday

Keep an eye out for a slight chance of shower or thunderstorm this afternoon

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH’S IN THE LOW 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!