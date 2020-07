Mostly sunny early on Sunday

Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WINDS WILL SHIFT TO A WESTERLY FLOW THIS EVENING WHICH WILL PRODUCE MOSTLY CLEAR CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT. THE RESULT WILL BE DRY AIR AND SEASONABLE CONDITIONS. MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES SUNDAY MORNING WILL GIVE WAY TO INCREASING CLOUDINESS IN THE AFTERNOON. AN UPPER LEVEL TROUGH WILL DROP DOWN SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVING US A CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS INTO MONDAY MORNING. THERE COULD BE A SPOT SHOWER ON THE BACK END OF THE FRONT AS IS PUSHES THROUGH.

AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL DEVELOP OVER THE AREA TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WHICH WILL KEEP OUR TEMPERATURES NEAR 90 DEGREES. THE DEWPOINTS WILL DROP INTO THE 60’S SO IT WILL FEEL A LOT MORE COMFORTABLE. AS THE WINDS BEGIN TO SHIFT TO A SOUTHERLY FLOW ON WEDNESDAY, THE DEWPOINTS WILL BEGIN TO RISE FOR A HUMID AND HOT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THIS WILL BRING THE PROBABILITY OF THUNDERSTORMS MORE LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON FOR EACH DAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLEARING CONDITIONS WITH A COOLER NIGHT AHEAD WITH LOWS NEAR 67 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDINESS. CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM IN THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE. HIGHS WILL BE NEAR 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ALONG WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 90’S

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 90’S WITH A HEAT INDEX CLOSE TO 100 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO