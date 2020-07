Mostly sunny early on Monday

Another chance of showers and storms in the afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – SOME ISOLATED STORMS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON BUT THERE WILL BE CLEARING AFTER SUNSET. WE CAN EXPECT SOME ISOLATED FOG AGAIN ESPECIALLY AREAS WEST OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. CONTINUED HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY WILL BE IDEAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON ON EACH DAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE LOW 90’S WITH THE HEAT INDEX AROUND 95.

SUMMER CONDITIONS WILL BE EXPECTED THE REST OF THE WEEK WHICH CAN BE EXPECTED THIS TIME OF YEAR. THERE’S AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE THAT WILL DOMINATE THE AREA. WE CAN EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S CONSISTENTLY ALL WEEK. IT WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY WITH DRY CONDITIONS. THE HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL GIVE US A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY. LOW PRESSURE FORMING TO OUR SOUTH ON WEDNESDAY WILL START TO MAKE ITS WAY NEAR THE REGION. ITS EXACT PATH WILL DICTATE THE AMOUNT OF SHOWERS WE CAN EXPECT TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH’S IN THE LOW 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A STRAY STORM. HIGH NEAR 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH’S IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. HIGH NEAR 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF A SHOWER. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!