Mostly sunny after a few morning clouds

A chilly morn turns into a day of warm temperatures with highs in the 40's and 50's.

A few passing clouds this morning along with a little bit of patchy fog in spots, but we are expecting a mostly sunny day. Clouds will part as we head into the mid to late morning, and we should see mainly sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are likely. More clouds will come on Friday as we wait for a cold front to pass over the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 40’s and 50’s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s.

A break in the clouds could occur as we head into the weekend, helping us to warm up into the low to mid 50’s Saturday. Rain then follows in for Sunday with highs remaining in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s. A change in the wind will come New Year’s week.

Monday, cold air rushes into the region, dropping temperatures down into the mid to upper 40’s. While most of us will see a chance of a shower on Monday, we could see a few areas out to the west and, in higher elevations, see a slight mixing of wintry precipitation.

Tuesday, however, if there is enough moisture remaining, we may see a few snowflakes to ring in the New Year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny after a few passing clouds in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 3-5 mph.

Wednesday night: A few clouds will increase throughout the region with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday: Broken skies with a chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Fair with partly sunny skies with a few flurries with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen