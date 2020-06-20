Mostly dry on Father’s Day

We hope to see a little less rain on Sunday, but we will see a few clouds will linger. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s, but it will feel hot and humid with lows only dropping into the higher 60’s with some staying warm in low to mid 70’s! This trend will generally be before Wednesday.

While we may see some sunshine to begin the week, the heat and humidity will play a role in summertime cloud and shower development. While most of us will avoid a “heatwave,” areas towards the metro along the I-95 corridor may see one of their first heat waves of the season. A heatwave equates to three or more consecutive days in the 90’s. While the 7-day only shows one, maybe two straight days in the 90’s, areas nearby to the southeast are more likely to see temperatures rise to the 3-day threshold.

As we wrap up the week, we will begin to see some relief from the humidity aspect of the equation as we go into Friday and next Saturday. Lows will cool down into the low to mid 60’s, but temperatures will rise into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. While it may come with a drier heat, unless moisture comes in, more of us may see our first wave of summer heat.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A mix of clouds with a possible shower, a few will be heavy that may lead to localized flash flooding. Lows will drop only into the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 3-5 mph. Fog for those dropping closer to the dewpoint temperature, mainly near waterways and areas that see a late evening shower.

Sunday: A few clouds linger with a few peaks of the sun during the day. While some of us will remain dry, a few may see a spot shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a late-day sprinkle of rain. An isolated to scattered shower possible late. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Expect more clouds than not with a possible afternoon or evening shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few 90’s along and south of I-66 along the I-95 corridor.

Thursday: Prepping for partly cloudy skies with a possible sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: A few clouds will break with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Less humidity will raise temperatures closer to 90 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The heat during the day may spark up an isolated shower during the afternoon or evening.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen