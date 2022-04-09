Good Saturday! An upper low that was overhead today brought cloud cover and a few scattered showers. These scattered showers will continue in our area heading into the first half of the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip into our 30s as we head into tonight. Snow showers will continue tonight along the Allegheny Front. Light winds will be coming out of the west. Starting our Sunday with cloudy skies as a low is centered over New England. We will begin Sunday off pretty cloudy with a brief late-morning shower. Across the Allegheny Front, snow showers may linger through the first few hours of the morning before winding down by mid-morning. As we head throughout our day Sunday, we will see a break in clouds and sunshine return by late afternoon. Sunday will be a breezy day. Winds will begin to shift out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the 50s to 60s and 40s in the mountains. Winds will start to die down Sunday night, but high clouds will begin to roll in as a distance tracks into the Great Lakes. It will be a chilly night Sunday, with lows back into the 30s for most.

A frost/freeze may be issued. Warmer air will funnel into our area Monday as shortwave will track to the northeast through the Upper Great Lakes. This will prompt a southwesterly flow across the area. Clouds will continue to persist, with highs reaching into the 60s and 70s. We will see a warmer trend as we head into our work. As we head into Tuesday, a front will sink southward through the region with a chance of showers in the forecast. We will begin to see the front move late Monday night into Tuesday. On Wednesday, the front will stall near the area before it moves to the north. There could be enough elevated instability for a few thunderstorms as well. As this low moves out of our area, the cold front trailing behind it will begin to move into our area on Thursday. This cold front will be bringing another opportunity for showers and perhaps another thunderstorm. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. We will see a break in the rain as we head into the start of the weekend. The next chance we could see rain will be Saturday.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast



EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies with breezy westerly winds. It will be a chilly night with lows in the lower to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with breezy westerly winds with highs in the low to upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of evening showers. Light southerly winds with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of morning showers. Highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward