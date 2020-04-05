Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the afternoon

Most of us will see light rain, but an isolated downpour may drop a quarter of an inch or so.

As we head into Sunday, expect cloud cover throughout the day with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Showers will affect areas of the mountains back west just after lunch Sunday while we here in the valley may see a few light showers during the mid to late afternoon into the early evening. The metro area will see rain as we head closer to sunset. Drizzle may carry overnight into the first few hours into Monday.

While most of us will see light rain, there may be a more significant downpour in an isolated shower, which could put down a tenth of an inch of rain up to a quarter. We have a better chance of seeing more rainfall during the week with a chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall amounts over these three days will be closer to a quarter to three-quarters.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. A few showers will come into the valley during the late afternoon and evening, while the metro sees rain around sunset. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a 70-degree temperature south.

Monday: Broken clouds with a slight chance of a morning mist of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers possible with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen