Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for Halloween

Good Saturday! Some of us could see showers heading into the evening hours. A weak low pressure will begin to drift off to our north, bringing the highest chances of rain over eastern West Virginia, Western and Central Maryland, and near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Northwesterly winds will be approaching our area, making it for seasonable conditions for Halloween (Sunday). Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect east of the Appalachians. A northwest flow will be departing, which could lead to thin broken stratocumulus clouds in some areas. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60’s. It will be breezy at times Sunday, and a cold front is expected to cross our area Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a lack of moisture associated with this front, so most of us will be dry. However, the front will bring in cooler air. Rain showers could begin to move into our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. And then another chance for us to see rain would be Thursday into Friday. Models now show that we could see a wintry mix of precipitation for both days, mainly across the higher terrain due to the cooler temperatures arriving. However, there is still uncertainly because of how far out the forecast is. Temperatures for the latter part of the week will continue to be below average for highs and lows.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with stray showers, lows in the upper 50’s.

SUNDAY: AM fog and possible sprinkles, mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the lower 60’s, lows in the lower 40’s,

TUESDAY: Showers possibly returning, with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Another chance for a storm system to come to the area, highs in the lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in lower 50’s in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward