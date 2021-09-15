Mostly cloudy skies and some thundershowers end our week

Good Wednesday! As a cold front approaches our area tonight into tomorrow, shower and storm chances will develop, some of which could be severe. Gusty winds will be the primary threat today into tonight with any lingering storm, although if the rain repeats itself over a particular area, some flash flooding would be possible too. Areas that would be most prone to any storms will be along and west of the Blue Ridge, as well as areas along and east of I-95. After the showers and storms dwindle, once again, we will have a warm and humid night, along with some fog in spots. Expect forecasted temperatures to hold in the mid-60s to mid-70s range. Thursday, as low pressure develops off the North Carolina beaches, possibly becoming tropical in nature as it moves north, we may see more bouts of rain and wind that lingers into Friday. Thursday and Friday afternoon the thermometer stays slightly above or near normal, especially overnight given the tropical nature of the air mass in place. By Saturday, the potential tropical cyclone will continue to move away from our coast, while high pressure clears our skies toward the evening and into Sunday. High pressure will build overhead Sunday through Tuesday, bringing dry and warm conditions for this time of year, and it will turn out to be humid as well. While it stays warm and humid during the afternoon, overnight some areas will see a continual repeat of low clouds and fog each morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Lows range from 61-74 degrees.

Thursday-Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered thundershowers. Highs from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!