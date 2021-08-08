Mostly clear tonight; Hot and sunny Monday

A round of showers and thunderstorms generally staying to the western portions of the region. Mostly clear skies tonight and staying warm in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. We’ll start your work week with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Some clouds develop in the afternoon as temperatures get into the low 90’s. We can’t rule out a stray or isolated shower in the afternoon.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog by early morning. Lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Calm South winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the 90’s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. Chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Make it a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro