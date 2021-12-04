Mostly clear skies for Saturday

Good Saturday! It was a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. As we head into Saturday night, we will continue to see clear skies. Temperatures will begin t drop back to near normal as a weak cold front pushes out of our area. We start our Sunday off-dry with again plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, a disturbance will begin to make its way into our area Sunday night. As this disturbance from our southwest approached, we could see some drizzle/showers east of the I-95 corridor. As this cold front moves out Monday, we could see gusty winds, and temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 60’s in some places. Tuesday, we will begin to dry out, and our winds will start to dwindle. Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Tuesday, but as we head into the overnight hours, another storm system will work its way through, and we could see a rain/snow mix into our Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, northwest winds with lows in the lower 30’s.

SUNDAY: Dry start, showers in the evenings with southeasterly winds highs in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

MONDAY: Showers on and off, with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. Wind gust anywhere between 20-30 mph. Highs in the lower to upper 60’s, and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Dry start to the day with PM showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/rain mixture with cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: drying out with mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s, and lows in the upper 30’s and the lower 40’s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward