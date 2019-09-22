Most of us will fall short of a record high Sunday

The forecast high for Dulles Int'l Airport is 90 degrees Sunday, four degrees shy from the record high set back in 2010 and 1980.

Partly sunny skies will come to us this Sunday. Like, Saturday, there will be a chance for rain during the afternoon for just a few locations. Otherwise, we will be hot and dry for another day.

A cold front is on its way to the region as it ushers in another refreshing taste of fall this week. Temperatures during the mornings will be in the 50’s and 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for the middle part of the workweek.

Temperatures may rise back up into the 80’s towards the week’s end, but like the last couple of days, we are not expecting these temperatures to bring too much in the way of humidity. Dewpoint temperatures will hopefully stay rather pleasant with just a hint of mugginess for a short while during the afternoon.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: A mix of clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s along with a few lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: There will be a few extra clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower as a front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Watch for clouds to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: There will be a few extra clouds with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen