Morning fog gives way to a few showers and storms Thursday

HAGERSTOWN,Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! WHILE MUCH OF THE REGION IS DRY THIS AFTERNOON, STILL EXPECT SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON WITH THE GREATEST COVERAGE ALONG THE CHESAPEAKE BAY WHERE DEEPEST MOISTURE IS AND WHERE THE FRONT IS LOCATED. ANY SHOWERS THAT FORM DURING THE DAY WILL LIKELY DISSIPATE BY MID EVENING. SOME FOG COULD ONCE AGAIN BE IN THE CARDS, ESPECIALLY WHERE IT RAINS AND TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE MID 70S. THURSDAY MORNING YOU MAY SEE SOME FOG, SOME OF WHICH MAY BE LOCALLY DENSE, BUT AS THE DAY UNFOLDS, BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS WILL BE SEEN RESULTING IN SOME MORE SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS AS THE FRONT STALLS JUST TO OUR SOUTH. A SIMILAR SCENARIO IS EXPECTED FOR FRIDAY, BUT WITH THE BOUNDARY FURTHER SOUTH, ANY PRECIPITATION SHOULD BE MORE ISOLATED.

THIS COMING WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE ATLANTIC WILL CONTROL THE WEATHER PATTERN, ALLOWING FOR HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS, WHICH MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS EACH DAY. OVERALL I WOULD NOT CLASSIFY THE WEEKEND AS A WASHOUT, BUT MORE OF THE GARDEN VARIETY SHOWERS AND STORMS THAT WE SEE OFTEN DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS. AN UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE MAY IMPACT THE AREA WITH SOME MORE THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS LATE MONDAY GOING INTO TUESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: FEW EARLY SHOWERS, THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITH SOME POSSIBLE FOG. LOWS: 65-75. S 5 MPH

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: A FEW MORNING SHOWERS, THEN MOSTLY DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: MANY DRY HOURS WITH POCKETS OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. VERY WARM AND HUMID HIGHS AROUND 90.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CONTINUED WARM. HIGHS AROUND 90.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON/EVENING STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!