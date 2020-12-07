Morning flurries don’t amount to much, staying cloudy

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers and flurries to the south this morning, turning mostly cloudy into the afternoon, with more sun to the east. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 39 (35-43)

Monday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 28 (19-30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 42 (36-44), Low: 26 (17-33)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Much of the weekend we saw temperatures continue to get gradually colder behind the storm system that passed through on Friday. At the very least, we broke out some sunshine yesterday afternoon, but the clouds have returned. Two weak disturbances, one from the north and one from the south, are fazing together overhead, creating the cloud cover. Light precipitation, mostly in the form of snow, is falling across southwestern Virginia. These light snow showers and flurries will move east, bringing some very light flakes to Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. This shouldn’t amount to much, and otherwise there’s too much dry air in place and the rest of us will stay quiet. Some clearing will take place later, but clouds will linger on a chilly day, with some mountain flakes not out of the question either.

Winds will pick back up as an upper level trough passes through tonight and tomorrow, making already chilly temperatures feel even colder. Skies will at the very least clear some more, with highs in the 30’s and 40’s and lows tumbling down to the teens and 20’s Tuesday night. Another weak disturbance will pass north of us Wednesday. Yet again, precipitation will stay away, and we’ll just have increased cloud cover for the day. High pressure then takes hold to the south to end out the week, providing more sunshine and warming temperatures. Both Thursday and Friday will feel pretty comfortable by December standards, with highs getting into the 50’s.

After what’s setting up to be an extremely quiet week, the pattern finally shifts toward more unsettled by the weekend. This next storm system looks slow to develop though, so as of right now Saturday will be another dry day, but with plenty of clouds. It will easily be warm enough for just rain showers, and these should arrive Saturday night. Expect scattered rain showers to continue into next Sunday, with temperatures falling back down as this storm heads out to end next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson