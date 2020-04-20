Morning clouds but gradual clearing this afternoon

A few of us saw rain this morning, but many of us remained dry, but we will see another chance of showers as we head into Tuesday. Most of the rain fell south of the I-66 and south and east of the I-95 corridor. Tuesday’s rainfall may come with a few thunderstorms, a few of which may turn severe east of the blue ridge mountains due to daytime heating.

While we see some rain on Tuesday, the highest chance of substantial rainfall will be Thursday and Friday of this week. Between Tuesday and Thursday, Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with a few lows Wednesday morning falling near or below freezing! We may need to get out and cover the plants before the sun falls Tuesday.

As we head into next weekend, expect a mix of clouds with a hint of a shower. Showers will hopefully be hit or miss Saturday and Sunday after Thursday and Friday’s rain. Stay tuned for your latest forecast!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Expect clouds for the morning with gradual clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We hope to see sunnier skies this evening before sunset. Watch for a slight northerly breeze at 5-15 mph.

Monday night: Clearer skies become cloudy by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 40’s. Winds will be calm until daybreak.

Tuesday: Increasing winds with a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Storms may turn severe for areas east of the blue ridge mountains sometime during the afternoon. While winds will gust up to 35 mph, a few higher wind gusts may be within severe storms.

Wednesday: Expect cool and breezy conditions with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Thursday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with continued showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: A possible shower with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen