More treats than tricks Halloween night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- THE HEAVIEST OF RAIN HAS MOVED ON, BUT RAIN SHOWERS/DRIZZLE LOOK TO LINGER AROUND OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY. THE REASON WE WILL SEE MORE PRECIPITATION, IS THE FACT THAT A STALLED FRONT AND WEAK STORM, RIDING ALONG THE FRONT, WILL BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF WET WEATHER, BEFORE MOVING OFF THE COAST BY AFTERNOON AND CLEARING OUR SKIES BEHIND IT. OVERNIGHT FRIDAY, DRY AND COLD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED, AND THOSE CONDITIONS WILL BE WITH US ALL DAY ON HALLOWEEN. SATURDAY MORNING TEMPS WILL HOVER IN THE LOW TO MID 30S ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR WITH UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S AROUND THE BELTWAY. ALREADY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR OUR REMAINING COUNTIES ALONG THE MARYLAND/PENNSYLVANIA BORDER, ALONG WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. ON HALLOWEEN, WE’LL SEE CHILLED SUNSHINE AS DAYTIME HIGHS ON SATURDAY WILL BE MILD IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

SUNDAY, ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL ARRIVE BRINGING SOME LIGHT SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA. THE FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING, BRINGING A FEW MORE RAINDROPS AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. THE WINDS REALLY LOOKS TO FLOURISH ON MONDAY, HELPING TO KEEP US VERY CHILLY ONCE AGAIN. AFTERNOON HIGHS MONDAY WILL BE WELL BELOW NORMAL, POSSIBLY STAYING IN THE 30S AND 40S ALL DAY LONG. THIS WOULD LEAD TO ANOTHER NIGHT OF FREEZING TEMPS WITH FURTHEST INLAND AREAS IN THE 20S! THE CHILL WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS OUR WINDS SHIFT FROM THE NORTH TO THE SOUTH AND WARM US UP BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.