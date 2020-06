More Sunshine to Return Monday

More sunshine Monday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70's

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WE HAVE A HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH AND A STATIONARY FRONT OFF THE CAROLINAS. THE EASTERLY FLOW HAS GIVEN US COOLER TEMPERATURES AND PLENTY OF CLOUD COVER. OUR TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE 50’S THIS EVENING AGAIN. WE’RE LOOKING AT A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY WITH CLOUDS GRADUALLY BUILDING THROUGHOUT THE DAY. MOST OF THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD STAY TO OUR SOUTH ALONG THE FRONT.

AS THE LOW FRONT BEGINS TO MOVE NORTHWARD ON WEDNESDAY, WE’RE LOOKING AT A CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE WEDNESDAY WITH SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM ON THURSDAY. THIS SOUTHERLY FLOW WILL BRING MOISTURE AND MUCH WARMER TEMPERATURES TO THE AREA. WE COULD SEE HIGH TEMPERATURES BACK AROUND 90 DEGREES BY THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 55 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN UPPER 70’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!