More sunshine but much chillier today

Tuesday: Breezy and chilly with clearing skies, more sunshine later in the day and to the east. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 38 (34-41)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold, with clouds starting to return late. Winds: L&V, Low: 22 (17-26)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, lots of filtered sunshine through the afternoon. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 42 (38-46), Low: 35 (33-38)

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with light rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with freezing rain likely early west of I-81, then rain expected the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite cloud cover holding tough, yesterday turned into a rather warm one with 50’s across the entire area by the late afternoon. Even as the cold front from the clipper system passes by, precipitation stayed fairly scarce. Clouds have continued to linger overnight as winds have shifted and turned into a colder west-northwest flow. Light snow showers have developed across southern PA and western MD as a result, but these won’t amount to much. As we stay breezy and chilly throughout the day skies will clear out gradually. Tonight with fairly clear skies to start and light winds lows will fall all the way into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tomorrow the pattern begins its transition as high pressure moves offshore and winds turn more out of the south. Overall we’re not going to warm up much yet, with highs only into the 40’s. We’ll start with sunshine, but high clouds will return in force and give us filtered sunshine to end the day. As the first of two lows tracks across the Great Lakes we’ll see a cold front approach and touch off light rain showers late Wednesday night through New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will make a run toward 50 degrees, but this will be short lived once the front passes and stalls just south of the area. From here, recent trends have made the forecast fairly tricky.

Slightly cooler air is likely to settle in just behind this front, with another low expected to push our way along this boundary from the south. At the same time, a fairly strong high will be settling in over New England. What this creates is a cool, easterly onshore flow, giving us plenty of moisture at the surface as well as temperatures hovering right near freezing. That means overnight into the morning on New Year’s Day areas along and west of I-81, especially higher elevations, as likely to see at least a bit of freezing rain. Given this is a new development, exact totals of any ice accumulation are still uncertain, but expect to see some icy conditions to start 2021 in these spots. From there, it’ll be a chilly but rainy day once temperatures get a bit more above freezing. Saturday showers will linger around and we’ll warm back up a good deal. A coastal low will be nearby Sunday, which is something we’ll keep an eye on. For now though, just some lingering clouds to end the weekend with temperatures falling into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson