More sunshine as we head into the week

We may see a few waves in the clouds this Sunday. Breezy conditions out of the south and west will gust up to 25 mph today. Winds should calm overnight but may kick back up Monday. Skies overnight could clear across the Ridge and Valley, causing temperatures to cool into the 20s. The District and Western Shores of the Chesapeake should remain in the 30s. D.C. southward may see a bit more cloud cover along with the high mountains west. The Mountain region could see lows remain in the 20s due to cloud cover.

A mix of clouds with a few peaks of sunlight will accompany us for the week. Temperatures should mainly stay 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of year. Some areas D.C. southward could see 50s Tuesday and Thursday before a series of cold fronts. The upcoming weather systems should remain dry except for some high mountain snow.