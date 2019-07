More sunshine and less humidity is in the forecast

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! NOW THAT THE FRONT HAS PUSHED SOUTH OF THE REGION AND IS LOCATED OVER THE CAROLINAS, IMPROVING WEATHER WILL BE SEEN AND FELT ACROSS THE REGION FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK. CLOUDS WILL HANG AROUND THIS AFTERNOON AND IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA SHOWERS ARE STILL POSSIBLE, BUT THE POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER IS OVER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK. WITH THE CLOUDS AND SHOWERS AROUND, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO STAY IN THE 70S AND UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES TONIGHT, LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE MID-50S IN THE MOUNTAINS OF WEST VIRGINIA TO THE MID-60S NEAR THE BELTWAY.

WEDNESDAY AND FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK, HIGH-PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH AND WEST, WILL BUILD ACROSS THE AREA, KEEPING US SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID AND SLIGHTLY COOLER THAN NORMAL. NORMAL THIS TIME OF YEAR IS IN THE UPPER 80S. ONE “FLY IN THE OINTMENT” WOULD BE NEAR THE MOUNTAINS, WITH AN UPSLOPE FLOW, CLOUDS COULD DEVELOP AND THE POSSIBILITY OF SEEING AND ISOLATED SHOWER WOULD THEN BECOME POSSIBLE. OTHERWISE, MOST EVERYONE IN THE AREA WILL BE DRY. HIGH-PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND, BUT OUR WIND DIRECTION WILL SHIFT FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, THEREBY OUR TEMPERATURES TO CLIMB TO ABOVE NORMAL READINGS AND OUR HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL START TO CREEP BACK UP. BY THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, ANOTHER FRONT WILL APPROACH THE REGION, WHICH WOULD BRING RAIN AND POSSIBLE STORMS BACK TO THE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND LESS HUMID. LOWS: 55-65. NORTHWEST WINDS 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 90.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!