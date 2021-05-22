More sunshine and heat for Sunday

Much cooler with a chance of showers Monday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60’s. NW winds 5-7 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny and more humid. Chance of a pop-up shower. Breezy NW winds 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very hot. Chance of an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very hot. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro