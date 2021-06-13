More sunshine and a cool down on the way

Becoming sunny this week with temperatures near or below average

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – It was a mostly cloudy, warm, and dry morning this Sunday. A wave of storms came through early this afternoon with a possible shower later this evening. A cold front is approaching late this evening which will produce showers and thunderstorms tonight. Expect rainfall to be heavy at times, resulting in rainfall amounts that could reach half of an inch.

Another warmer day to start the work week with another cold front passing through late in the day. This will trigger another round of showers and thunderstorms near the P.M. rush hour. This cold front will cool us off and temperatures will be near or below average for a few days.

A resulting high pressure system moves into place giving us plenty of sunshine and lower humidity for multiple days. More importantly, time for the soil to dry out. Temperatures will be very comfortable for this time of the year as we stay in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

By the end of the week, we begin to warm back up and climb into the upper 80’s and low 90’s by the weekend. Clouds begin to build on Saturday with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Possibly heavy at times. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated evening storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Party sunny with clouds building. Chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro