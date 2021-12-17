More showers this weekend

Happy Friday! Tonight, clouds will persist, and rain showers will develop. With the clouds and showers around, expect temperatures to range from the mid-30s to the upper 40s. Saturday, much like tonight, will see plenty of clouds and scattered rain showers; however, a break in precipitation is likely as the warm front moves north of the region. Saturday will also be the last very mild day for a few days with high temps in the 50s to 60s for most. A cold front will pass through the region Saturday night into Sunday bringing the last batch of showers to the area for several days. As the cold front pushes offshore, our winds will replace the showers staying sustained between 25 to 35 mph for several hours. For Christmas week sunshine with high-pressure overhead, will give us closer to normal temperatures with no chance to see any showers until potentially Christmas eve.

A frontal system will take its time moving off our coast, so some scattered rain showers are likely Saturday into early Sunday. Thereafter, temperatures come down to more seasonal levels as we see a string of dry and mostly sunny days. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Overcast with showers developing. Lows to range between 35-48 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with light scattered showers. Highs range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds. Windy at times. Highs in the mid-40s.

Monday-Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!