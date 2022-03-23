Good Wednesday! Tonight, steady to moderate rain showers is possible as a cold front moves in our direction. While severe weather is not very likely for most areas, if severe thunderstorms were to develop, the threat would be late this evening into the night from the Virginia Piedmont eastward into southern Maryland. Expect forecasted low temperatures to stay on the mild side with mid to upper 50s widespread. Thursday morning the cold front will gradually close in on the I-95 corridor, with the front eventually passing offshore later in the day. I will continue to maintain rain chances through portions of Thursday, but the showers should gradually wind down from west to east overnight with lows in the 40s, locally in the 30s over the mountains. Friday, we get a bit of a break from precipitation for most folks; except for some afternoon and overnight rain/snow showers and certainly, before a clipper system races toward our area to start off the weekend. This clipper system will most likely bring snow showers to the mountains, with a few rain showers east of the mountains Saturday afternoon. Sunday our skies will clear, but it will be noticeably cooler as winds become gusty out of the northwest behind the front. Expected highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 30s in the mountains and 40s to near 50 to the east of the mountains.

Here is a look at where there may be some marginal severe weather. Thursday, if any inclement weather pops up, it looks to be across SE Virginia and across southern Maryland. Stay weather alert on Thursday, but most of us will not see severe storms. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Rainy and breezy. Lows warming and in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with mountain rain and snow showers. Highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with mixed precipitation. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Milder. Highs near 60 degrees.

Meteorologist Scott Sumner