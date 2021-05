More showers and even some storms possible to kick off the holiday weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT WILL BE A DRY AND MILD NIGHT, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO THE UPPER 60S. TOMORROW, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TO APPROACH, WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION SHOWING THE BULK OF PRECIPITATION HOLDING OFF UNTIL THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON HOURS. DEPENDING ON HOW MUCH CLOUD COVER WE SEE IN THE MORNING WILL HELP TO DETERMINE THE SEVERITY OF THE STORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON/EVENING. MORE CLOUD COVERAGE WILL HELP TO STABILIZE THE ATMOSPHERE, MAKING IT HARDER TO SEE WIDESPREAD SEVERE STORMS. WITH LESS CLOUD COVERAGE, THAT GIVES OUR AREA A BETTER POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER. SOUTH OF A LINE FROM STRASBURG TO D.C. APPEARS TO BE THE REGION MORE FAVORABLE FOR STORMS. THIS AREA IS HIGHLIGHTED UNDER SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS, WITH DAMAGING WIND GUSTS BEING THE PRIMARY THREAT. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND PERHAPS A FEW THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES INTO THE AREA, BUT THE SEVERE THREAT WILL BE ON THE DECLINE WITH THE REMOVAL OF DAYTIME HEATING. THIS WEEKEND, FOLLOWING THE FRONT, THE TEMPERATURES WILL DROP SOME 10-15 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL, GENERALLY IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO SLOWLY BUILD IN FOR MEMORIAL DAY AND WITH MORE SUNSHINE, TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY RISE HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. LOWS RANGE FROM 59-69 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND DRIZZLE. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!