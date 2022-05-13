Happy Friday! Tonight, along with some light scattered showers the development of fog will once again be seen. Overall, little change is expected over the next 24 hours. Saturday, the storm to the south, will bring our area a south wind and that will help warm our area, bring about a little instability, and that will result in some showers and/or a few thunderstorms. Since winds will be light some of the showers could bring about heavy downpours with the slow movement and that may create an isolated instance of flooding. Once again Sunday, some showers and thunderstorms may result in an occasional severe storm and some flooding. Current thinking now is that the greatest risk for any severe storm would reside west of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northern Virginia. By Monday, a strong cold front is forecast to pass through our region leading to an increased threat of severe storms capable of producing damaging winds. Behind the front, high pressure will bring lower humidity and sunny skies, which will linger into Wednesday as well. We have another chance for showers on Thursday before dry weather pays us a visit next Friday.

Here is a look at the main pollen allergens that could be making you sneeze this weekend. Stay dry and enjoy!

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, drizzle, and patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t-showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night and weekend!

Scott Sumner