More rain today, flash flood threat remains from yesterday

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early, then scattered showers and storms likely, mainly beginning in the early PM. Heavy rain and flash flooding is once again a threat. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 83 (79-87)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and patchy fog developing by morning. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, Low: 68 (65-70)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a few storms, mainly to the south. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 84 (80-87), Low: 69 (66-72)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms were bubbling up across the area for the entire second half of the day yesterday, certainly producing heavy rainfall where the storms lingered. Some areas barely saw anything, mainly Washington County and parts of southern PA. Going into today, there is once again a Flash Flood Watch in place everywhere, with the exception of Garrett County (MD) and southern PA. Storms are expected to bubble up in the early afternoon once again, though a few showers could be seen through the morning. Generally, the best activity will be to the south, as the stalled boundary overhead starts to move that direction slowly. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will once again be the main concern, with areas that received rain yesterday at the highest risk for flash flooding today. Easterly winds and clouds will keep us cooler, with highs only in the 80’s.

Showers could linger overnight into Friday, but otherwise will quiet down into the last day of the week. There may not be much sunshine, but with the frontal boundary a little more south tomorrow it’s likely to be a fairly dry day for most. The front drifts back north on Saturday, with weak disturbances passing through as well, leading to more numerous showers and storms over the weekend. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will again be a concern, though Sunday the overall pattern does start to move a bit and could cause storms to not just sit in place. Generally the temperature trend remains on the cooler side, a welcome break, with highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

Early next week a strong high pressure center drops out of Canada, reinforcing the push to get the stalled front out of here. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Monday, but we are trending drier into next week with partly cloudy skies next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures won’t change much from the weekend, but we will start to feel less muggy with drier air funneling down from the north.

Meteorologist Damon Matson