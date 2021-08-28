More of the same summer weather is expected on Sunday

Good Saturday! Scattered storms that have developed will dwindle after the mid-evening and once again we could see areas of locally dense fog as low temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Sunday and Monday will once again give us hot and humid temperatures, with scattered storms to cool you down later in the afternoon/evening.

A few scattered early evening storms are possible before midnight, then where it has stormed, expect some locally dense fog to develop and impact your Sunday morning. Temperatures will once again be mostly n the 70s.- ssumner@localdvm.com

Looking ahead to next week, another weak cold front in Canada will drop down into our region, but in addition to the front, Ida will be moving up from the south, bringing with it its rain. The center of Ida should remain south of the area, but we’ll have to watch out for possible flooding issues. With the possibility of overcast skies and periods of moderate rain, our daytime highs look to fall and hold in the 70’s. By next Friday, Ida will be long gone and sunshine and drier weather will be with us.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Early isolated storm, then partly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 69-75 degrees.

Sunday-Monday: Variably cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Cloudy and cooler, periods of rain. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny after some morning showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!