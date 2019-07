More humidity, storms make a beeline back to the region this week

GOOD SUNDAY! IT HAS BEEN A WARM AFTERNOON, BUT THE HUMIDITY HAS NOT BEEN TERRIBLE ON THIS DAY. TONIGHT A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE OTHERWISE IT WILL BE MOSTLY WARM AND DRY. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN THE MIDDLE 60S TO THE LOWER 70S. OUR WEATHER WILL START TO CHANGE; HOWEVER, BEGINNING TUESDAY AND BEYOND. MONDAY MAY BE THE BEST DAY, CONSIDERING THAT MOST THUNDERSTORMS AND RAIN WILL BE ISOLATED AT BEST. A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP TO NUDGE THE WARMTH AND HUMIDITY UP ANOTHER NOTCH, GIVING US A TEMPERATURE RANGE FROM THE LOWER 80S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO LOW-MID 90S COMMON ELSEWHERE. MONDAY’S HEAT INDICES PROBABLY STAY BELOW 100, HOWEVER, SO NO ADVISORIES ARE EXPECTED.

ON TUESDAY, A FRONT WILL BEGIN TO MOVE OUT OF THE OHIO VALLEY AND HEAD TOWARD OUR REGION. THE FRONT WILL BE SLOW TO MOVE SO MOST LIKELY ANY STORMS THAT DEVELOP WILL BE MIDDLE TO LATE AFTERNOON. THE FIRST AREAS TO RECEIVE RAIN AND STORMS LOOK TO BE WEST OF I-81 AND CERTAINLY WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. IT LOOKS TO BE ANOTHER WARM AND SLIGHTLY MORE HUMID DAY, BUT HEAT INDICES WILL LIKELY STAY NEAR OR BELOW 100, SO AGAIN, NO ADVISORIES ARE ANTICIPATED. THE BEST CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS TO PAY US A VISIT LOOKS TO BE ON COME WEDNESDAY, GOING INTO THURSDAY. THE FRONT WILL SLOWLY MOVE ACROSS OUR REGION INTO THURSDAY MORNING, THEN STALL NEAR/OVER US INTO THE WEEKEND WHILE DISTURBANCES ALOFT ALLOW FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY. LOCATION OF THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL DETERMINE LOCAL IMPACTS FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND, BUT FOR NOW IT SEEMS THAT THE BOUNDARY WILL STAY CLOSE ENOUGH THAT IT WILL ALLOW FOR UNSETTLED WEATHER OVER OUR AREA.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. LOWS IN THE MIDDLE 60’S AND LOWER 70’S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST AT 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S TO THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 90’S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 80’S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWER POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER