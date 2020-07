More heat and humidity Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A HIGH PRESSURE SITTING TO OUR SW IS GIVING US RELATIVELY CLEAR SKIES FOR THIS EVENING AND SUNDAY. AS IT SLIGHTLY MOVES FURTHER SW, A WEAK TROUGH FROM THE SOUTH WILL GIVE US A CHANCE OF SPOT SHOWERS SUNDAY AFTERNOON. WINDS COMING FROM THE SOUTH WILL BRING MORE HUMIDITY AND HIGHER TEMPERATURES TO THE AREA. OUR HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 90’S AND A HEAT INDEX OVER 100 DEGREES. LOOK FOR EXTREMELY HOT DAYS ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS THE RIDGE BUILDS IN MAKING IT OUR HOTTEST DAYS YET. WE SHOULD SEE MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90’S AND HEAT INDEXES NEAR 105 DEGREES. WITH THIS HEAT, IT BRINGS SOME INSTABILITY WHICH COULD RESULT IN LATE DAY SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS ON MONDAY.

BY WEDNESDAY, A LOW PRESSURE APPROACHES THE GREAT LAKES WHICH WILL CREATE A WARM FRONT TO LIFT NORTHWARD TOWARDS THE AREA. THE RESULT IS WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ACROSS THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY. WITH THE LOW PASSING TO OUR NORTH, WE CAN EXPECT A COLD FRONT TO BRING THE LIKELIHOOD OF THUNDERSTORMS TO THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY. UNSETTLED STORMS CONTINUE AS A FRONT STALLS IN THE AREA BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: HOT AND HUMID WITH EXTREME HEAT. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 90’S NEAR 100 DEGREES. HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 90’S NEAR 100 DEGREES. HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A GOOD CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S. HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL BE NEAR 100.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS WILL BE MID TO UPPER 90’S

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AN ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

FRIDAY: A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A FANTASTIC WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO