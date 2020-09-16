More haze in the sky, but slightly warmer and still beautiful

Wednesday: Areas of valley fog early, then mostly sunny skies expected. Slightly warmer, with a hazy sky likely once again, which will limit temperatures some. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 75 (70-78)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible by morning. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 57 (53-60)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated PM showers possible, mainly to the south. Winds: SSW 3-5 mph, High: 79 (75-81), Low: 56 (54-60)

Friday: Gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

1st Day of Fall: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hazy skies prevailed over the area yesterday as the smoke from the West Coast wildfires lingered several thousand feet up. This kept our sunshine fairly filtered, and our already cooler temperatures mainly stayed in the 60’s yesterday afternoon. Either way, it was comfortable overall. Now we once again this morning we have chilly temperatures in the 40’s. Some patchy dense fog is developing in the river valleys along and west of I-81, but this will clear by mid-morning. The high pressure center is shifting east today, which should give us warmer temperatures under mostly sunny skies. Haze is likely to filter the sunshine once again, so highs will be held back a bit, mainly lower to middle 70’s.

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase as the remnants of Sally push northeast and an elongated cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. With how much dry air has been in place lately, most of Thursday should be dry, but we could start seeing some isolated showers in our southern counties by the late afternoon. The bulk of Sally’s rainfall will stay just south of the area, thanks to the cold front arriving Thursday night and sweeping what’s left of that storm off of the coast. We could still see a few showers here and there Thursday night, with generally warmer temperatures beginning Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Trends have been a bit faster with the clearing of the cold front and Sally’s remnants from the area, so we’re expecting Friday to be a dry but fairly cloudy day to start out. It’s likely we see some clearing before the day is out, especially for our western counties. Strong Canadian high pressure then settles in for the weekend and into next week for the first day of fall. Highs will dip down into the 60’s and lows will be even cooler than what we’re seeing now, down into the lower and middle 40’s, and with upper 30’s not out of the question. We see some recovery of warmth into the 70’s by the first day of the new season next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson