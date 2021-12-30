More fog overnight

Good Thursday! Tonight will be cloudy and once again fog will build in after midnight. Temperatures will remain very mild overnight, with lows in the 40s. After the morning fog burns off, it will still be mainly cloudy, with a few breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. It will be a dry day, with showers on the increase from the west overnight. Once again temperatures will stay well above normal, ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. To start the last weekend of 2021, rain and wind will move into the area and pick up during the afternoon and into the evening. It will also continue to be very warm for late December by some 15-25 degrees, as the thermometer peaks out in the 60s all across the region! A warm front will lift north of the region early Sunday, and some rain showers look to accompany the front. By nightfall, however, a cold front will press through the Mid-Atlantic and bring a sudden end to all the warm weather we have been experiencing. A band of rain showers will likely accompany the cold front with the possibility of a little accumulating snow across the Allegany Front Sunday night. Given the recent warm temperatures; however, it will be difficult for any snow to stick (if it falls at all). Regardless of any wintry weather, there is much higher confidence in gusty winds of 30- 35+ mph and wind temperatures dropping into the 20s and teens Sunday night into Monday morning (around 0 for the higher elevations where stronger, damaging wind gusts are possible). The cold won’t last too long though as temperatures begin to moderate once again by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Overcast with fog developing. Lows to range between 40-50 degrees.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with overnight rain showers. Highs in the 50s/60s.

Saturday: Rain showers and mild. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds. Windy at times. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Much colder. Highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with pm showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!