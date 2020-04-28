More clouds than not on this Tuesday

A few showers are trying to move into the region this morning. A few showers are possible now until noon. We may be mostly dry as we head into the afternoon beyond a stray sprinkle of rain, but overnight we may see an extra shower before we enter into Wednesday.

We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Wednesday, which may raise temperatures into the 70’s. Clouds will build back into the region with showers becoming likely during the overnight into Thursday where we could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

A leftover shower is possible Friday, but we will clear out on Saturday. Highs will jump from the 60’s on Friday into the 70’s over the weekend. While Saturday looks sunny, a few clouds may build back on Monday and give us rain and more seasonable temperatures Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a few light showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: A few clouds with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. Lows will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Expect cloudy skies with showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A rumble of thunder is possible. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Thursday: Heavy rain in the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s—rainfall total between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a possible shower leftover. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Fair with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a possible sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen