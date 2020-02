More clouds roll in tomorrow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM ) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! IT HAS BEEN A BEAUTIFUL DAY AND HEADING INTO THE EVENING, TRANQUIL WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES THAT WE SAW TODAY WILL NOT CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY, YET OUR AREA’S WEATHER IS FORECAST TO STAY DRY. THE REASON MORE CLOUDS ARE COMING BACK TO PARTS OF THE AREA, IS THE FACT THAT A WEAK STORM IS GOING TO DEVELOP OFF THE CAROLINA COAST. THE LAST SEVERAL CYCLES OF THE EUROPEAN FORECAST MODEL HAVE CONTINUED TO NUDGE NORTHWARD THE PRECIPITATION SHIELD ASSOCIATED WITH THIS WEAK STORM AND WITH THE CHILLY AIR IN PLACE, THIS WOULD LIKELY BE SNOW. IT APPEARS; HOWEVER, THAT WE WILL ONLY SEE CLOUDS FROM THIS STORM AND ANY SNOW SHOWERS STAY IN A LINE FROM CHARLOTTESVILLE TO FREDERICKSBURG TO EASTON, MARYLAND. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN LATER THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY WITH BLUSTERY NORTHWEST WINDS AND BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES.

THE DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND, WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE EXPECTED BOTH DAYS. ALSO, TEMPERATURES WILL TURN THE CORNER AND GO ABOVE NORMAL SOME 10-15 DEGREES! EXPECT HIGHS TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO THE MID-50S. MONDAY SHOULD START OUT DRY; HOWEVER, BY MIDDAY INTO THE AFTERNOON, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE ALONG SOME LIGHT RAIN. THE SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO LINGER INTO TUESDAY BEFORE MOVING AWAY AND ARE REPLACED WITH VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES BY MID-WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILDER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!