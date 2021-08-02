More clouds for Tuesday, but still looking dry

Good Monday! We start off the week with sunshine, less humidity, and a dry day for the entire viewing area, thanks to an area of high pressure to the north. Clouds will start to build in overnight, but most areas will stay dry and partly cloudy. Tomorrow, a stationary front will be just off the coast; so it will be mostly cloudy with near-normal temperatures, but also rain-free. Wednesday, as the aforementioned front stays close to the coast, a stronger storm system will move up the coast, bringing a better chance for showers to the region. Thursday the storm will move north allowing for partly cloudy skies back to the region. We end the week on a sunny note with comfortable temperatures; however; more clouds and storms come back just in time for the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to rise through the weekend and into next week, but most of the next week is looking dry, with the highest rain chances along and east of I-95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with coastal showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a safe rest of the day!