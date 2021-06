More clouds and some showers come back to the region on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! MORE CLOUDS WERE SEEN THIS AFTERNOON, BUT IT HAS CONTINUED TO BE DRY. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-50S TO THE LOW 60S BY THE BAY. HEADING INTO THE MIDDLE AND LATER HALF OF THE WEEK, UNSETTLED WEATHER IS FORECAST TO PUSH EAST. AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES FURTHER OUT TO SEA, THIS, IN TURN, WILL LEAD TO A STRONG SOUTH WIND HIGHER HUMIDITY, AND HIGHER TEMPERATURES. WITH HIGHER TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS, WE WILL ONCE AGAIN HAVE TO DEAL WITH THUNDERSTORMS (ESPECIALLY THURSDAY) SOME OF WHICH COULD BECOME STRONG TO SEVERE. SCATTERED T-STORMS ARE FORECASTED TO DEVELOP MAINLY WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ON WEDNESDAY, THEN INCREASE COVERAGE GOING INTO THURSDAY. WHILE THE STORMS THURSDAY SHOULD MOVE FAIRLY QUICKLY, THERE COULD STILL BE SOME FLASH FLOODING AS STORMS CONTINUE TO MOVE OVER THE SAME AREAS. ANY AND ALL SHOWERS SHOULD END BY AROUND SUNRISE, BEFORE MOVING OFF OUR COAST AND OUT TO SEA. AS A RESULT, THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM IS FORECASTING A DRIER SCENARIO FOR FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND. OUR WEATHER LOOKS TO BE TRENDING DRIER AND LESS STORMY THIS WEEKEND, BUT IT STILL LOOKING WARM AND HUMID TOO, AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN FROM THE WEST. OVERALL, IT IS LOOKING TO BE A QUIET WEATHER PATTERN AFTER THURSDAY’S STORMS, AS DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO TREND ABOVE NORMAL.

Your hour by hour forecast for the area tonight. Still mild and dry, but showers are on the way.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect for Wednesday morning. Some passing showers and a rumble or two of thunder are possible, especially in the mountains.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-62 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SHOWERS/THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/SHOWERS BEFORE 9AM, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED T-SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

