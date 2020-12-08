More chilly temperatures with a wind chill factor today

Tuesday: Mountain clouds and flurries through the morning, with partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy conditions elsewhere. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 42 (38-45)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy by morning. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 30 (25-33)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible at times, especially to the north. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 45 (40-47), Low: 34 (29-37)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers, clearing skies through the PM. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds remained a pain yesterday at times, but we did manage to squeeze out some sunshine on what was otherwise a pretty chilly start to the week. With more dry air arriving overnight skies have cleared even more, with the exception being over the mountains where upslope flow continues to keep conditions cloudy. Locations across western Maryland and West Virginia will continue to see clouds and some light snow showers this morning, while the rest of us get a fair amount of sunshine. We’ll be situated between the departing low off the East Coast and a high building back to the west, tightening the pressure gradient overhead and bumping up wind speeds. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph will give us a decent wind chill to go with chilly temperatures.

A shortwave disturbance will be impacting northern PA and New York tomorrow, giving us more clouds once again. While some brief flurries can’t be ruled out across southern PA and Maryland, we’ll miss the main batch of precipitation from this system. Expect another slightly chillier day tomorrow, with the rest of the week seeing a nice warming trend. High pressure will be nearby to the south and east Thursday and Friday, pushing warmer air our way and getting our high temperatures back into the 50’s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are also expected.

Into the coming weekend, our next chance at precipitation finally arrives after a very quiet week. A low pressure center will drop out of the Rockies and into the Ohio River Valley Saturday, sending a warm front our way. It appears the best chance of rain will be Saturday night, but scattered showers are also likely during the first day of the weekend. We’ll stay warm through this whole system, so only rain will fall, even into Sunday. After a continued chance of showers early Sunday, the cold front of this storm will pass through and likely clear things out into next week. Chilly northwest winds will throw us back to seasonal temperatures for next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson