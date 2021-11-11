Moderate rain arrives overnight, but quickly exits Friday

Happy Veterans Day! Tonight, clouds will lower and thicken, eventually bringing rain to the region. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, and some gusty winds are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts look to range from around a half-inch to near one inch, with isolated higher amounts possible. Friday, our weather will dramatically improve as the first of several front moves offshore by mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions are expected during the day, the air behind the front is not that cold. As a result, you can expect another mild mid-November day, as the thermometer holds in the 60s. A second front looks to cross the area Saturday and with this front, there will be lighter precipitation, but colder air around, especially out toward the Allegany Front, resulting in a coating of snow across the ridges of the Allegheny Highlands. More intermittent snow showers may linger over the highlands Saturday night, with dry and colder conditions expected further east. After a mainly dry Sunday, the last of several cold fronts move in overnight Sunday into Monday, and with chilly air already in place, Monday morning may bring a mix of snow and rain showers, so conditions on certain roads may quickly go downhill. By Monday afternoon, however, the front/disturbance exits to the northeast, and high pressure will once again bring us sunshine and dry weather later Monday. Temperatures will look to fall some over the weekend and into Monday but rebound by Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the region.

Here is a look at your Friday forecast. Some early morning showers, but rapid clearing will lead to a decent afternoon. Happy Friday! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Rain returns. Lows to range between 48-65 degrees.

Friday: Morning showers then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered rain/snow showers. Getting colder. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Mountain snow showers Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with morning rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and getting milder. Highs around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with rain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Have a great rest of your day!