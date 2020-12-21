Mixed showers, a few inches of snow for the mountains tonight

1st Day of Winter: Areas of fog early, then mostly cloudy with late day rain/snow showers, mainly to the north and west. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-46)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation, mainly to the north and west. Far western Garrett and Grant Counties could pick up a few inches of snow by morning. Winds: S->W 8-12 mph, Low: 33 (28-36)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with AM mountain flakes possible. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 41 (38-45), Low: 25 (21-29)

Wednesday: Sunshine early, then turning cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and windy with rain, heavy at times. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated snow showers, mainly over the mountains. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good morning everyone and welcome to the first day of winter! For the shortest day of the year, we’re starting out with more fog/haze thanks to decently warm conditions and more melting of the snowpack. Most of the day will be variably cloudy but quiet, with a low approaching from the Great Lakes late in the day. This will spark rain/snow showers, but mainly for the mountains and locations to the north and west. The best chance of any significant precipitation will be in these same locations overnight, with mainly snow expected in far western Garrett and Grant Counties. A few inches of snow could be seen by morning here, with snow showers continuing into the morning over the mountains and valleys just to the east. Highs will be into the 30’s and 40’s with lows right near freezing overnight.

Tuesday will be breezy in the wake of this little clipper system, but temperatures shouldn’t change much from today as skies clear. Wednesday will be a transition day, as we go from a sunny start to fairly cloudy by the end of the day. Our warming trend continues, as a much more significant storm system is set to impact us Christmas Eve. Trends over the weekend have held strong, with what looks to be a deepening low crossing the Great Lakes with a rather strong cold front swinging over us on Thursday. Out ahead of the cold front, warm air advection will really be kicking, giving us highs all the way into the 50’s and steady rain. Flooding is a concern to watch for, especially given that rain will be heavy at times and we’ll have plenty of melting snow.

The other factor with this system is going to be strong winds, likely getting up to 30-40 mph at times into Friday morning. Downed trees and power lines in spots are not out of the question heading into Christmas morning as well. It’s going to shift back over to quite a cold setup behind the front, with isolated snow showers over the mountains and highs on Christmas Day only a few degrees above freezing. As lows plummet even further down Christmas night, wind chills into the single digits are likely. Over the holiday weekend high pressure returns, giving us fairly sunny skies and moderating temperatures into the last week of the year.

Have a great Monday and first day of the new season!

Meteorologist Damon Matson