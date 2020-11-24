Mix of sun and clouds, staying seasonally chilly

Tuesday: Variable clouds and chilly, with more sunshine likely to the east, then turning fairly cloudy late in the day for everyone. Winds: NNW 3-5 mph, High: 50 (45-53)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 36 (32-40)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible very late in the day. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 55 (52-58), Low: 46 (43-50)

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM showers, some gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Any time a storm system moves through and shifts winds out of the northwest this time of year; it’s almost a guarantee that it’ll be a chilly one. That’s what we had yesterday, as breezy conditions helped steadily drop our temperatures the rest of the day. Additional clouds from over the mountains also helped make it feel even chillier and hid the sun from us. Skies still haven’t completely cleared overnight, though we have dropped into the 30’s. Variable cloud cover will be the play for today, with more sunshine east. It will still be chilly with high pressure nearby, as highs struggle to hit 50 degrees. Late this afternoon lots of high clouds will return from the west, and we’ll be back to overcast tonight.

All of this cloud cover will stick around tomorrow as well, with the next low pressure center carving a path from the Mississippi River Valley into the Great Lakes. Almost all of Wednesday will be dry, but as this system begins to bring a warm front north we’ll see showers start to arrive. Most of the rainfall will occur Wednesday night, but a few showers before sunset can’t be ruled out. Again, the soggiest period will be overnight, but as Thanksgiving begins there will certainly be showers still lingering around as this storm system takes some time heading out. Even as the rain finally ends in the afternoon, it should stay fairly cloudy and warm.

The cold front with this system finally passes by Thanksgiving night, though there won’t be too much of a temperature drop. Skies will clear out some, but we’ll still have a good mix of sunshine and clouds Friday and Saturday. A shortwave could drive another weak front through on Saturday, increasing clouds a bit and dropping temperatures slightly, but no precipitation is expected. All eyes are still on early next week, when there’s still a strong signal that a very potent storm system is likely to impact us. All of the details with this are still very muddled at this time and those will be sorted out in the coming days, but for now expect cooler, cloudy, and fairly unsettled conditions beginning late Sunday into next week.

Have a great Tuesday and stay safe out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson