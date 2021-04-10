Mild with rain showers tonight

Cloudy with possible thunderstorm in the afternoon

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain showers this evening and ending by dawn. Southeast winds 5-8 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50’s. Rainfall amounts from quarter-inch to half inch possible.

Sunday: Cloudy in the morning with the sun trying to break out. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and then gradual clearing. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro