Mild Wednesday…then cold creeps back in!

Good Tuesday! Tonight will have mainly clear skies and cold temperatures once again, as lows will range from the teens in the mountains to the 20s and mid-30s around the Bay. Wednesday a south wind will help to bring us the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Forecasted highs will be well into the 40s to near 50 degrees! An Arctic cold front will push into the region Wednesday night, crossing the region Thursday morning. Initially, temperatures should be warm enough to support rain but then change to snow during the Thursday morning commute. A coating to an inch of snow is most likely, especially on grassy surfaces given the milder temperatures initially. Very cold temperatures are expected late Thursday night and will continue through the weekend. The aforementioned cold front, on Thursday, will stall to the south on Friday and become the focus for potential precipitation coming back to the area, heading into Saturday. Models are still disagreeing on how far or near the moisture gets to the region, so stay tuned for further info from the WDVM weather team each passing day!

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Temperatures range from the teens in the mountains to the 30s by the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing. Highs in the mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Early rain/snow showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 20’s.

SATURDAY: Possible morning snow showers, then quickly becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 20’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30’s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies. Highs in the 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30’s.

