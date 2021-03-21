Mild temps continue into Monday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows will be near 32 degrees. Light Southeast winds becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, clouds increase. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a scattered shower. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, with a chance of rain showers developing by afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Friday: Chance of morning showers and then becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High’s will be in the mid 60’s.
Enjoy your week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro