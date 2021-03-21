Mild temps continue into Monday

Another day of sunshine as clouds will increase on Tuesday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows will be near 32 degrees. Light Southeast winds becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, clouds increase. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a scattered shower. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, with a chance of rain showers developing by afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday: Chance of morning showers and then becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High’s will be in the mid 60’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro