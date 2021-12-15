Mild now, but a front will change that over the weekend

Good Wednesday! In the first half of the night, clouds will be around; however, more and more breaks in the cloud cover will be seen after midnight. Expect the thermometer to not drop as low as the past several nights due to mostly cloudy skies early on. Thursday a cold front is poised to cross the region, bringing in a continuation of mild temperatures, with only a little precipitation with the front. The latest forecast weather models, bring any and all light precipitation to the area after sunset. Forecasted highs for the day will be in the low to mid-60s for areas east of the mountains, with highs in the 50s in the mountains. Early Friday, the cold front is expected to stall out near the area and this will help to increase our rain chances for Saturday as a weak storm system ride along the boundary. Currently, it looks like there is potential for a soaking rain north of I-66 and west of the I-95; however, flooding is not anticipated with the progressive nature of the storm system. All rain showers will exit Saturday night and a blustery northwest wind will kick in on Sunday. In addition to the wind, cooler, yet seasonal temperatures are expected to make a return and stick around all next week.

It doesn’t look like it will be as chilly a night around here, with plenty of clouds around throughout the early half of the evening, but I still feel light jackets will be worn across the region. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows to range from 31-48 degrees.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mix. Highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Friday-Saturday: Partly sunny with light showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday-Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!