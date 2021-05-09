Mild night with showers ahead of the cold front

Mostly cloudy Monday with gradual clearing through the day

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Winds South 9-11 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Early morning shower, gradual clearing to partly sunny skies. Gusty winds through the morning and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. NW winds 8-14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of late night showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro