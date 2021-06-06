Mild & Muggy Sunday night

Humidity arrives Monday with showers & storms all week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Calm South winds. Lows near 70 degrees.

Monday: Hot and humid with a chance of afternoon thundershowers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Have a great week!

Michael Del Sontro