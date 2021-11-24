Mild for Thanksgiving, but cold air will return

Good Wednesday! Tonight will be partly cloudy, dry, and not as chilly as the last couple of nights. forecasted overnight look to range between the upper 20s and the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be the warmest out of the next week, as clouds out ahead of a cold front, lower and thicken late in the day, with showers after sunset. The best chance for precipitation will be across the mountains, with the bulk of it as rain changing to snow late in the evening before ending Fri morning. Some showers are also expected around I-95 early Fri morning, but the main story will be the brisk winds Friday with steady or slowly falling temperatures throughout the day. Winds will once again look to range between 30-40 mph, making for wind chills to drop through the 30s. It will continue to be blustery heading into the start of the weekend, but the sun will be shining, and it will be dry.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast on Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy the mild temps as some places may get up to 60 degrees! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Late Saturday into Sunday, the latest forecast models show a weak disturbance moving across the Ohio Valley and into our area, in essence acting like a clipper-like system. This system looks to bring both rain and snow showers to the region Sunday before exiting the coast to start next week. Right now, it is to early to tell if there will be any snow accumulation, but the WDVM weather team will give you the latest info since it is a very big travel day. Temperatures over the next week will stay on the chilly side, with daytime highs in the mid-40s (30s in the mountains) through Monday, and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows to range between 29-43 degrees.

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, milder, with evening rain showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Friday: Lingering morning showers before turning mostly sunny and turning colder. Highs in the mid-40s

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great rest of your day and a wonderful Thanksgiving!