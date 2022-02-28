Good Monday! Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. Meteorological spring begins Tuesday, and it will be slightly milder and dry as high pressure moves off the coast. Forecasted temperatures look to range between the upper 50s to low 60s. The coolest spots are forecast to be near the water as well as the higher terrain. Wednesday’s afternoon highs will be just a bit warmer, approaching the mid-60s, especially south of I-66, and once again it will be a dry day and partly cloudy.

By the end of the week, a couple of dry cold fronts will pass through the region and the thermometer will also slowly drop through the 50s Thursday and into the mid-40s Friday.

Winds will become gusty at times as the fronts move across the area, but the thinking right now is that no advisories will be needed. Heading into the upcoming weekend a storm will track northeastward toward the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday, and a few passing rain showers may drop pass through, but overall, there will be many dry hours and the thermometer is forecast to climb from allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast. It will be a pleasant and dry night, although a jacket will most likely be needed. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows range from 29-38 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs range from the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner