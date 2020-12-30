Messy wintry conditions likely into the New Year

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy, with more high clouds returning late. Winds: S 15-25 mph, High: 42 (38-45)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers arriving after midnight. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, Low: 36 (32-39)

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with some wintry mix over the mountains early, with scattered light rain showers elsewhere later in the day and plenty of dry time in between. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 46 (41-48), Low: 32 (29-35)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with a wintry mix expected. Freezing rain and sleet will be more likely to the north and west early in the day, with steady rain for everyone late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Quiet conditions have continued from yesterday, and we should enjoy it for now because it’s going to get messy into the New Year. Temperatures stayed chilly yesterday and so far this morning there’s more 20’s than 30’s. We’ll have a good mix of sun and clouds as high pressure pushes to our east, with highs reaching back into the lower to middle 40’s. Heading into tonight, a cold front will sag south from the Great Lakes and produce light rain showers for our northern locations starting just after midnight. As temperatures fall toward the morning tomorrow, some of this rain could change over to a light wintry mix over the mountains of western Maryland and southern PA, but this shouldn’t amount to much.

This cold front really slows down over the area on New Year’s Eve, keeping the chance for light rain showers around. Most of the day will be dry however, and cooler air starts to fill in behind the front. At the same time, another high will set up over the Northeast and another, more potent low heads our way from the Southeast. Light easterly winds will set up between these two features, pushing colder air up against the mountains overnight into New Year’s Day just as the southern low approaches. Latest trends have slowed down the onset of precipitation, so most of Thursday night will be dry.

With warm air aloft and the colder surface conditions, we’re still looking at mainly freezing rain and a bit of a wintry mix for western Maryland, southern PA, and the WV eastern panhandle Friday morning into at least the early afternoon. Expect to see icy, treacherous conditions on the roadways as this freezing rain falls. It’s likely up to 0.10” of ice accumulation occurs, with locally higher amounts possible. The good news is that conditions will warm up and all precipitation will switch back over to just rain late in the day into Friday night, ending any icy conditions. Chances for scattered rain showers continue both Saturday and Sunday, with two different low pressure centers still hanging nearby. Finally, as we get into the first full week of 2021, much quieter conditions prevail with seasonal temperatures.

Have a great Wednesday folks, it’s almost the New Year!

Meteorologist Damon Matson