Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday

After a foggy start to the day, clouds will hang around with showers and the potential of a few storms to come during the overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few 60’s possible. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is possible with this system moving through the region, especially for areas that attempt to rise into the 60’s today.

Heavy rain will be associated with this system as well. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is possible with locally heavier amounts in storms. Winds will be gusty, which may cause minor damage in a severe thunderstorm. Stay tuned as we head late this afternoon and early this evening as the system moves through the region.

Blustery winds and cooler temperatures are on their way for Thursday. 2-4 inches of snow is possible for the mountains out to the west with local amounts up to 6 inches in the highest elevations on the Alleghenies. The rest of us will see a cold and windy day Thursday. Some may be under Wind Advisories as gusts may exceed 45 to 50 mph. Go to localdvm.com/weather/weather-alerts for the latest weather alerts in the region.

Temperatures will drive into the 30’s on Friday and Saturday with more sunshine, hopefully. Clouds will begin to increase as we head into next week, but not before a pretty lovely day Sunday and Monday before clouds increase and bring us rain late Monday into Tuesday. Highs will rise out of the 40’s and into the 50’s Tuesday. Stay with us!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few 60’s out there. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. A few of which may be strong to severe. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: Breaking clouds across the region with a chance of snow for the higher elevations out to the west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with showers coming late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

